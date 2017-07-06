Researcher uses Game Boy Camera to capture 2-bit photos of space

Astrogphrapher Alexander Pietrow used a universal cell phone mount to strap one of the 29-year-old monochrome workhorses to an appropriately old telescope (built in 1838) in Leiden University's Old Observatory and aimed at at the stellar bodies.

The resulting photos are barely detailed -- Jupiter is half a dozen pixels wide -- but they're blocky in a charming throwback to the original Game Boy's 8-bit graphical style. Pietrow even managed to pick out three of the gas giant's moons, singular pixels in a field of star dots. (Note that the image below has been blown up 400 percent to make it visible, since the Game Boy Camera takes photos at a whopping 112 x 128 pixel resolution.)

Maybe it doesn't do much for astronomy as a field, but it's a lovely reminder that space still fascinates at any resolution -- that we still find meaning when stretching for the cosmos with the crudest of tools.