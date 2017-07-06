Russian exoskeleton suit turns soldiers into Stormtroopers

While they haven't detailed what the heads-up display would be used for, the combat armor's powered exoskeleton helps the wearer carry heavy loads, bearing some of the brunt to lower the soldiers' fatigue. While its designers have clearly spent a lot of time playing video games, we've already seen that Russia's not alone in its bid to create an army of Master Chiefs. Now, taking that idea one step further, a U.S program called Tactical Light Operator Suit (or TALOS) is underway, which is creating an Iron Man-esque suit for American special forces.

With exoskeleton-powered soldiers and flying Volvos on the horizon, at this point we're just patiently waiting for the first real-world superheroes to reveal themselves.