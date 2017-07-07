Import your orcs from 'Shadow of Mordor' into the sequel

Meaning, if you traded Mordor in after beating it two years ago you'll need to buy it again to take advantage of the Nemesis Forge. Or, lucky for you, Warners Bros Interactive has made Mordor free to try this weekend on Steam and Xbox One. And if you dig what you play, the game is 80 percent off on those platforms and PlayStation 4. It's not like you had anything better planned for this weekend anyway.

We've seen variations on this before in Mass Effect and a few other games, sure, but that doesn't make this any less cool. For a look at how lead voice actor Troy Baker's work with Naughty Dog affected how he directed War's cutscenes, check out our interview from E3.