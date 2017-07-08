Alexa notifies you when Amazon has shipped your package

Amazon's Alexa notifications are available for the Echo, the Echo Dot and the Echo Show. Based on the new help page published on the company's website, the Echo and the Echo Dot's light ring will display a pulsing yellow light when there's a new notification, while the Echo Show will display a banner at the top of its screen. When you see them, just tell Alexa to read your notifications or ask the voice assistant "what did I miss?"

Eventually, your Amazon speakers will also be bugging you about other things, including weather updates from AccuWeather and new happenings from The Washington Post. You don't have to deal with any of those if you don't want to, though. The feature is opt in: you'll have to enable it by going to Settings and toggling on Notifications under Accounts.