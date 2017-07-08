Intel made a VR tie-in for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Movie and TV tie-in books and games are a thing of the past -- these days, it's all about virtual reality. Fox made one to go with The Martian and HBO created a VR Castle Black to promote Game of Thrones. We even got to explore Westworld's and The Man in the High Castle's universes through their VR experiences at New York Comic-Con. Now, Warner Bros. has given Christopher Nolan's action flick Dunkirk the same treatment by teaming up with Intel, Microsoft and Dell to create an experience that shows you what it's like to be trapped on a beach while being attacked by enemy soldiers during World War II.