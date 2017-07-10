Microsoft 365 is yet another stab at attracting IT love

At its most basic level, Microsoft 365 serves to unify everything the software giant is offering to businesses. In particular, the company says it's a response to customers who want a "comprehensive approach to secure productivity," instead of looking at things like managing devices, security and Office apps as separate problems. At this point, it's a small gesture by Microsoft, but it could help to convince stubborn IT departments that it's worth going all-in with the company's services.

Microsoft 365 Business will be available for preview on August 2nd. Unfortunately, there aren't any details about the Enterprise version's availability yet.