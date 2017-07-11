Immigration chat bot now helps you apply for a green card

Like its previous system helping users through the visa process, Visabot's green card service walks people through a questionnaire and plugs the answers into appropriate forms.

"We created our own immigration AI so our success rate grows as the bot learns," Visabot COO Andrey Zinoviev announced at VentureBeat's MB 2017 show. "What you need to do is answer 'are you a us citizen' [and] other things you should know, and the bot will use this info to generate the whole package for you. All you have to do is file it with the US immigration services."