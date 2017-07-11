Kevin Hart’s comedy streaming service launches August 3rd

Among the programming are a handful of scripted shows including Campus Law, where three recent college grads become security guards at their alma mater, and Dead House, a sitcom about a human that joins a reality show alongside four zombies. Other shows include a Jo Koy-hosted series that highlights viral pranks called Inglorious Pranksters and Black Geo, a sketch comedy series that satirically investigates the origins of black culture.

Additionally, all of the Def Comedy Jam seasons will be available on the app as well as standup sets from the comedy festival Just for Laughs. The streaming service will feature content created by YouTube star GloZell, Vine stars King Bach and DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson and MADtv performer Anjelah Johnson. And of course, Kevin Hart will have his own show -- a hidden camera series called Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend where he gets into shenanigans as an elderly Lyft driver named Donald Mac. You can watch a clip of Hart's first episode below.

The Laugh Out Loud app will be available on iOS and Android for free on August 3rd. For $3 per month, users can get ad-free viewing and access to every episode of currently airing seasons.