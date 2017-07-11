Netflix turns Gerard Way's warped superhero comic into a TV show

It's official. You have our permission to freak out. #UmbrellaAcademy https://t.co/HB6IpP9uqx — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) July 11, 2017

Way's transition from emo band frontman to comic scribe was unexpected, but aided by lavish art from Bá, The Umbrella Academy's twisted take on the superhero genre garnered it critical praise and an Eisner (comics' Oscar-equivalent award). While networks have been seriously considering adapting the work since 2015, Netflix snapped up the limited run and attached Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) as executive producer. The show will be adapted and written by Jeremy Slater, who wrote a draft of Netflix's film take on Death Note.