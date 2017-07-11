Nintendo's first Switch streaming app launches Thursday in Japan

Other than its still-in-development online gaming setup, the Nintendo Switch launched without the suite of video streaming apps we're used to seeing on new consoles. Now there's an announcement of one video app for the Switch that's scheduled to launch July 13th, but unfortunately, it's only for Japanese users. Niconico is a YouTube-like video sharing site where users comments float in over videos while the play. From the preview video, it all seems quite straightforward, but we still have no information on when apps like Netflix or Hulu will be available for gamers in other countries.