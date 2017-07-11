Soylent sits alongside Slurpees at some 7-Elevens in LA

Good news if you're all about nutrition, but not a fan of actually eating while on the go: Soylent is now available at select 7-Eleven stores. The meal replacement substance was only sold on Amazon and the company's own website prior to this, and CEO Rob Rhinehart told The Verge that soon enough the 7-Eleven deal will go wider than the 18 stores in Los Angeles. Now that no one is getting sick off of algae powder (a previous ingredient) the company stands to make some pretty big inroads with the mass market.