Amazon may give developers your private Alexa transcripts

So far, Alexa developers can only see non-identifying information, like the number of times you use a specific skill, how many times you talk to your Echo device and your location data. The Information reports that some developers have heard from Amazon representatives about more access to actual transcripts, though how and how much wasn't discovered. We've reached out to Amazon for more information and will update this post when we hear back.

If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information. Skill developer Ahmed Bouzid, who used to be a product head on the Alexa team at Amazon, says that current access only gives developers "70 percent of what they need to know." The Information reports that some teams already have access to the full data, though it's not clear how anyone is included on such a white list.