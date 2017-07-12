Apple tosses in free Beats headphones for students buying Macs, iPads

Which ones? The recent Solo3 wireless on-ear, Powerbeats 3 wireless or BeatsX. If you're trying to maximize your freebie, the Solo3 are your best option given their $300 pricetag. The Powerbeats come in at $100 cheaper if you're looking for something a little lower profile and the BeatsX are available if you want a more traditional earbud. The offer extends to faculty, staff and students who are at the K - 12 level as well as those at colleges and universities.

Want to see how the whole Beats and Apple deal came to be? Check out HBO's The Defiant Ones documentary about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. All four episodes are streaming now on HBO Go/Now and it's definitely worth checking out -- especially if you're a music nerd.