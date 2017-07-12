Apple tosses in free Beats headphones for students buying Macs, iPads

Apple has offered student discounts on its hardware and services for awhile now, but now it's taking that further. In an effort to make its gear even more ubiquitous on campus, Apple will throw in a pair of Beats headphones with Mac and iPad Pro purchases from now until September 25th, full details here (PDF).
Which ones? The recent Solo3 wireless on-ear, Powerbeats 3 wireless or BeatsX. If you're trying to maximize your freebie, the Solo3 are your best option given their $300 pricetag. The Powerbeats come in at $100 cheaper if you're looking for something a little lower profile and the BeatsX are available if you want a more traditional earbud. The offer extends to faculty, staff and students who are at the K - 12 level as well as those at colleges and universities.
Want to see how the whole Beats and Apple deal came to be? Check out HBO's The Defiant Ones documentary about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. All four episodes are streaming now on HBO Go/Now and it's definitely worth checking out -- especially if you're a music nerd.