Google Play adds HDR playback for select movies and TV shows

The good news is that you can still enjoy the feature even if you have a non-smart TV by using Chromecast Ultra, Google's more expensive streaming puck for 4K displays. If you can fulfill all those conditions, you're golden -- just find HDR tags in the app like in the screenshot below.

In addition to Mad Max: Fury Road, Google also confirmed HDR compatibility for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. We'll bet you'll find a few more options if you look, since the big G has teamed up with its studio partners for the feature's launch, including Sony and Warner Bros.