Google Play adds HDR playback for select movies and TV shows

Next time you fire up the Google Play Movies & TV app, pay attention to every title -- it could sport a tag you've been waiting for. The service has finally introduced HDR or High Dynamic Range playback, and it's now available for select movies and TV shows. HDR makes what you're watching more life-like by displaying a wider range of colors, so that you can see more details in the darkest and brightest parts of an image despite displaying greater contrast. You'll need an HDR-compatible monitor or TV to fully enjoy the upgrade, though... and the feature is only live in the US and Canada.
The good news is that you can still enjoy the feature even if you have a non-smart TV by using Chromecast Ultra, Google's more expensive streaming puck for 4K displays. If you can fulfill all those conditions, you're golden -- just find HDR tags in the app like in the screenshot below.
In addition to Mad Max: Fury Road, Google also confirmed HDR compatibility for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. We'll bet you'll find a few more options if you look, since the big G has teamed up with its studio partners for the feature's launch, including Sony and Warner Bros.