Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

HBO is giving you one day to stream 'Insecure' for free

Starting July 23th, all eight episodes of the first season will be available for 24 hours.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
32m ago in AV
Comments
118 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
HBO

For one day toward the end of July, everyone will get to experience the joy of HBO's Insecure absolutely free. Starting at 6AM ET on July 23rd, viewers can pop over to the network's website or YouTube channel to binge all eight half-hour episodes of the show's first season at no cost, but only for 24 hours.

The show, created by actress and writer Issa Rae, is partially inspired by her web series Awkward Black Girl and bestselling follow-up memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Remember that internet-joke-turned-serious-pitch of a Rihanna/Lupita Nyong'o heist film? Rae was reportedly in talks to write it. So, seriously: Carve out four hours the Sunday after next and binge the first season for free.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file