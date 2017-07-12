HBO is giving you one day to stream 'Insecure' for free

For one day toward the end of July, everyone will get to experience the joy of HBO's Insecure absolutely free. Starting at 6AM ET on July 23rd, viewers can pop over to the network's website or YouTube channel to binge all eight half-hour episodes of the show's first season at no cost, but only for 24 hours.
Watch #InsecureHBO S1 for free (for 24 hours) beginning 7/23 at 6AM at https://t.co/muGmlPanIl and https://t.co/X2oCRLncxn. Hella exciting! pic.twitter.com/GW57D8sLvQ— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 12, 2017
The show, created by actress and writer Issa Rae, is partially inspired by her web series Awkward Black Girl and bestselling follow-up memoir, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Remember that internet-joke-turned-serious-pitch of a Rihanna/Lupita Nyong'o heist film? Rae was reportedly in talks to write it. So, seriously: Carve out four hours the Sunday after next and binge the first season for free.