Microsoft improves conversations and searches in its Outlook apps

Outlook should also be considerably more convenient if you use it for more than one account, or just like to nest messages in folders. The account and folder sidebar has been reworked for faster access to both your additional accounts and key folders like the inbox or your drafts.

Both tweaks are available now, but the biggest change may be the one still in the pipeline. Microsoft is prepping an always-available search bar that uses intelligence to display what you're likely looking for. It'll automatically display your most frequently-used contacts, your schedule and recent attachments, so you may not need to type much at all to find what you need. When you do, Outlook will also suggest people based on frequency. If you don't like having to wade through messages to find a flight schedule, you might not have to before long.