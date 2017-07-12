US government removes Kaspersky from approved vendors list

Kaspersky Lab's ongoing fears that it would lose US government contracts due to its alleged links with the Russian government have been realised. The Trump administration has removed the Moscow-based cyber security company from two lists of approved vendors covering IT services and digital photographic equipment.

According to a spokeswoman for the US General Services Administration, the decision was made "after review and careful consideration". However, the move represents the most concrete action taken against Kaspersky since US government officials became suspicious of its involvement with Russian authorities.