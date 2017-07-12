Mystery game 'What Remains of Edith Finch' finally heads to Xbox One

Frustrated that the mysterious story of What Remains of Edith Finch has been available on PCs and the PS4 for months, but not your Xbox One? Don't be. Giant Sparrow and Annapurna Interactive have confirmed that Edith Finch is coming to Xbox One on July 19th for $20. The experience remains the same, but that's no bad thing if you're a fan of exploration stories like Everybody's Gone to the Rapture or the upcoming Tacoma -- it's all about revealing an intricate narrative.