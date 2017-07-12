Show More Results

Image credit: Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive
Mystery game 'What Remains of Edith Finch' finally heads to Xbox One

The narrative-driven game reaches Microsoft's console on July 19th.
Jon Fingas
Giant Sparrow/Annapurna Interactive

Frustrated that the mysterious story of What Remains of Edith Finch has been available on PCs and the PS4 for months, but not your Xbox One? Don't be. Giant Sparrow and Annapurna Interactive have confirmed that Edith Finch is coming to Xbox One on July 19th for $20. The experience remains the same, but that's no bad thing if you're a fan of exploration stories like Everybody's Gone to the Rapture or the upcoming Tacoma -- it's all about revealing an intricate narrative.

To recap: you assume the role of Edith Finch as she combs through the family home to learn why she's the only remaining member of the Finch clan. While each of the short stories that Edith finds is guaranteed to end in death, it's not a grim tale. It's meant to provoke happiness, intrigue, and even a little appreciation for beauty. A bit hokey, we know -- but if you're tired of the usual fantasy and sci-fi narratives, this might be worth a look.

