Use Alexa to control Sony 4K TVs with your voice

Another day, another Alexa skill, right? Well the latest set is pretty useful if you feel like talking to your TV actually responding when you yell at it. With Sony's 2017 4K models with HDR and Android TV you can turn them on and off, adjust volume, input and even start and stop playback with your voice. You can change the channel too, if your cable box is attached to your TV with an HDMI cable. The folks at Logitech Harmony has gotten in on the voice-control action too, in addition to BroadLink and its collection of Hubs.
Like skills before this, now they're a part of the broader Alexa ecosystem and developers can do whatever they want with them. Some of the partners already using 'em beyond those listed above include Crestron, Definitive Technology, Denon, Marantz and Polk Audio will support Bezos' smart speaker soon, according to Amazon. Hey, if this means less time spent fumbling for the remote regardless of who makes the A/V gear we're all for it.