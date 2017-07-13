Oculus has a $200 wireless VR headset in the works for 2018

Based on the price, it sounds like Oculus is basically developing a headset powered by mobile hardware, similar to what you'd find in a modern smartphone. Pacific is reportedly lighter than Samsung's Gear VR (we assume when it actually has a phone plugged in), sources say. It'll also have a wireless remote, similar to what Samsung's headset now includes. To be clear, it's not the evolution of the more capable Santa Cruz wireless prototype that we've already seen. That device packs in more powerful hardware, so it'll likely go for well beyond $200 when it lands.

"We don't have a product to unveil at this time, however we can confirm that we're making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category," an Oculus spokesperson said in a statement. "This is in addition to our commitment to high-end VR products like Oculus Rift and mobile phone products like Gear VR."

For the most part, having a low-end wireless VR headset on the market could change how consumers approach the new medium. Mobile headsets have gotten cheaper, but they require specific smartphones, a few seconds of setup and, of course, they devour your phone's battery life. For most people, it might make more sense to snap up a $200 headset that just works without much fuss, and which doesn't add to your smartphone battery life anxiety.