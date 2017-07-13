A Google search is all you need to schedule a haircut

Reserve with Google is going wide. What started as a test run last December, opened to the rest of the country in March and now, in addition to workout classes, you can book a spa day and a haircut too. "This feature is made possible through partnerships with the top scheduling providers you might already use, including Genbook, SalonRunner, Rosy, Yocale and WellnessLiving," Google writes.
The search juggernaut teases that more types of reservations are en route. Hitting the Reserve with Google website will even use your location to suggest places you might not have heard of prior. So if you're looking for a new salon and a new 'do, give it a click and maybe you'll discover somewhere new.