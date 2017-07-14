Sweetgreen's iOS app logs calories directly to Apple Health

To this day, Apple Health still lacks a food database, leaving health-conscious iPhone owners with few options. Most people just end up relying on an Apple Health-integrated app, like MyFitnessPal, to tally all their meals. But, let's face it, that can be a pain, especially when it comes to searching for stuff you eat on the fly. However, Sweetgreen has come up with a nifty idea to make life easier for calorie-counters. In what seems to be a first, the restaurant chain's iPhone app lets you send your order's dietary data to Apple Health from your cart.
The new option (spotted by AppleInsider) essentially cuts out the middleman. It also lets you rest easy in the knowledge that you're logging the exact calorie count taken from the source. These things matter when you're on a strict regimen. Frankly, it's surprising more restaurant and food delivery apps don't offer the feature. Then again, do you really want UberEats to track the calories in that late-night kebab?