Image credit: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
Disney's immersive 'Star Wars' hotel is a Jedi dream come true

It'll place every guest in their own "Star Wars" story.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in Gadgetry
Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

No, you're not dreaming: Walt Disney World plans to open an insanely ambitious immersive Star Wars hotel that sounds like something out of Westworld. Every guest will experience a completely unique story throughout their stay, which will "touch every single minute" of their day, according to Disney's resort chairman Bob Chapek. You'll dress up in Star Wars clothing and explore a starship (the hotel itself) filled with familiar-looking aliens. And just to complete the experience, every window will look out onto space.

AT D23 EXPO 2017, DISNEY PARKS CHAIRMAN BOB CHAPEK ANNOUNCES NEW STAR WARS-THEMED HOTEL FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT -- During D23 Expo 2017, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek announced plans to create the most experiential concept ever in an immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World Resort. Dedicated entirely to the galaxy of Star Wars, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience where a luxury resort meets a multi-day adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Basically, it sounds like Disney is extending the interactivity you typically find in its theme park experiences with one of its resort hotels. It's a part of Disney World's upcoming "Galaxy's Edge" area, which is dedicated to Star Wars experiences. As Gizmodo describes, those theme parks will also be very interactive -- you could, for example, run into Chewbacca who recruits you for a mission. That leads you to the Millennium Falcon ride, and depending on your team's performance across your different jobs, you could get extra credits, a reprimand, or even have bounty hunters chasing you across the park.

Both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida will be getting the "Galaxy's Edge" lands in 2019, but at this point it sounds like the immersive hotel is only headed to Orlando. We'll be following the hotel's progress closely, if only to keep an eye on those suspicious Droids.

