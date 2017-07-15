Lenovo made an augmented reality headset for 'Star Wars' games

Here's something you probably weren't expecting out of a Disney fan event: a Star Wars augmented reality headset. Lenovo and Lucasfilm have teased headgear that uses your smartphone to bring the space epic into the real world. There's precious little to know about the hardware (not even a release date), but we already know a bit about the games you'll play. Lenovo and Disney are teasing holochess, for a start, but there's also a real-time ground battle game and Jedi Challenges, which will (naturally) have you wielding a lightsaber. In short: you're about to live out a lot of Star Wars fantasies.