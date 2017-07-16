Facebook rebuffs Pakistan request to link accounts to phone numbers

We've asked Facebook for a full statement.

The company frequently encourages the use of phone numbers, of course -- you're less likely to have your account hijacked if you enable two-factor authentication. However, a Pakistan requirement would likely have a chilling effect. As you have to register your SIM card with a fingerprint in the country, any phone number is indelibly tied to its owner -- write a provocative post and authorities could easily come knocking at your door. Facebook would rather risk the possibility of fake news than discourage Pakistanis from speaking their minds.