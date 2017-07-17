Amazon may take on Blue Apron's prepared meal-kit service

Amazon's grocery aspirations go beyond offering a drive-through store, AmazonFresh, Pantry and its recent Whole Foods acquisition. Bezos' shopping juggernaut is looking to get into the boxed meal service a la Blue Apron, according to British publication The Times. Apparently, Amazon has registered a slogan for "We do the prep. You be the chef," and the service will offer "prepared food kits" that are "ready for assembly as a meal" according to the application.