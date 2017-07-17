Show More Results

Image credit: Bilal Farooqui
DC security robot says everything is fine, throws itself into pool

It’s definitely not a metaphor.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
Bilal Farooqui

Don't read too much into this, but a security robot face-planted into an indoor fountain inside of a Washington, DC office building today. It's a coincidence, we're sure, but maybe this robot just knows what everyone else in DC does. Robots tasked with securing even small areas of our capital can sense what a joke it's become.

You can catch even more robots falling down here.

