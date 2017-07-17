Show More Results

Introducing Engadget's 2017 back-to-school guide!

We found 114 items for the classroom, dorm and a few places in between.
58m ago in Gadgetry
We're now about midway through summer -- ergo, it's time to rain on your beach party and talk about the upcoming school year. Don't worry, though: With most US colleges opening their doors in late August, and public grade schools waiting until after Labor Day, you have plenty of time to stock up for the semester if you haven't begun shopping yet.

For this year's back-to-school guide, we decided to go in a different direction. Earlier this year we announced that Engadget would mostly focus on three main coverage areas -- gear (consumer electronics), gaming and entertainment. So it made sense, then, to organize our back-to-school shopping advice in a similar way. In our guide, which lives here, you'll find buying advice for products like computers, mobile devices, accessories, apps and home (er, dorm) items.

We also have recommendations for gamers, whether your medium of choice is a laptop, games console or VR headset. Lastly, for the partiers among you (and really, what is college for, if not partying?), we picked our favorite audio and home theater products, as well as a handful of streaming services worth subscribing to.

Happy shopping, and may you enjoy your all-night study sessions, communal bathrooms and jello-shot hangovers as much as you do your new gear.

Source: Engadget's 2017 Back to School Guide
Engadget @engadget

