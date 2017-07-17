Here’s a sneak peek at Nokia’s first high-end Android phone

The Nokia 8 first appeared by accident when a company photographer erroneously uploaded a short video containing it and another as-yet unannounced smartphone (possibly the Nokia 9). HMD model number TA-1012 was recently uploaded to the FCC database, making it a likely contender for the Nokia 8 -- and giving us a look at its benchmarks. Allegedly, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and sport dual rear-facing cameras.

Scandinavian site WinFuture referred to a different model, TA-1004, as the Nokia 8 with a bit lower performance than the TA-1012. Sources told them the phone would retail for just under 600 euros. We'll find out which is the right model when HMD announces the phone, which is rumored to be on July 31st.