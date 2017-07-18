Dick's Sporting Goods is the latest retailer to price match Amazon

In what's yet another sign of the shifting retail landscape, Dick's Sporting Goods is now matching prices from Amazon and other competitors online. The new program, aptly named "Best Price Guarantee," is a necessary move by the company to compete with ecommerce giant Amazon and retailers like FinishLine, Footlocker, Target and Walmart. In addition to that, Dick's will also start price-matching sportswear brands, most of which are clients, including Adidas, Nike and Under Armour.
It's worth noting that the company did match lower prices before at its retail stores, but this didn't include places such as Amazon.com -- at least not officially. As of today though, whether you're at a physical location or the Dick's Sporting Goods site, you can get the best deal so long as the product you're buying is an identical match. That said, do keep in mind it won't work during special sales like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.