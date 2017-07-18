Nintendo's Switch Online apps for iOS and Android are available

The disjointed rollout of Nintendo Switch online features continues, as the company has released its mobile apps for iOS and Android ahead of the Splatoon 2 launch on Friday. That's going to be the first game to make use of the Switch Online app, which is needed for voice chat and to send game invites over social media. Yes, that's right, to speak to other gamers you'll need your phone plugged into headphones. The apps themselves aren't actually functional yet, but we assume that will change by Friday.