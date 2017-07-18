Snapchat now lets you record up to six video snaps at once

Tint Brush is a fun addition to Snapchat's tool set, but the Multi-Snap feature seems genuinely useful. Press and hold the capture button to record a video Snap, and continue holding after 10 seconds to seamlessly record another. You can do this up to six times, and delete any Snaps in the sequence you don't want to use. Each Snap will post individually to your Story but appear in chronological order, so your friends can still skip through your everyday activities if they want to (and they probably do). Both features launch tomorrow, but Multi-Snap will only be available on iOS devices -- Android users will have to sit tight for now.