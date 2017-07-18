Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda
save
Save
share

'Wolfenstein 2' and 'Evil Within 2' will support 4K on Xbox One X

You definitely won't be limited to Microsoft titles in Ultra HD.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago in AV
Comments
246 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bethesda

You'd be forgiven for thinking that most of the games getting 4K support on Xbox One X will come from either Microsoft itself or Ubisoft, but there will definitely be some high-profile releases in the mix beyond what's been mentioned so far. The official Xbox website has let slip that Bethesda's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 are both slated to run in 4K with high dynamic range visuals. It's not certain that this is picture-perfect 4K, since some One X titles use upscaling and other tricks to reach the higher resolution, but you should still notice a difference over 1080p.

We'd add that neither improvement is shocking, since they're both major titles. Doom and Fallout 4 are already in line, too. Still, it's good to know that you'll have a healthy selection of 4K(ish) games the moment the One X is available.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file