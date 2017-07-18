'Wolfenstein 2' and 'Evil Within 2' will support 4K on Xbox One X

You'd be forgiven for thinking that most of the games getting 4K support on Xbox One X will come from either Microsoft itself or Ubisoft, but there will definitely be some high-profile releases in the mix beyond what's been mentioned so far. The official Xbox website has let slip that Bethesda's Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 are both slated to run in 4K with high dynamic range visuals. It's not certain that this is picture-perfect 4K, since some One X titles use upscaling and other tricks to reach the higher resolution, but you should still notice a difference over 1080p.