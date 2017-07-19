The developer also overhauled "most" of the in-game heads-up display, "including better callouts for challenges, awards and scoring." The new kill card screen should also make it easier to know more about how and why you died, along with who exactly destroyed you.

"Players will also discover numerous improvements throughout the menus and user interface," writes the developer in a blog post, "including completely revised post-match summaries as well as updates that better illustrate player status in lobbies, highlight the new progression options and status, and better outline weapon, equipment and demon characteristics."

If the $15 price doesn't convince you to launch yourself into hell, you can give the title a test run for free at 12pm ET on July 20 for Xbox One, 1pm ET on the same day for PC and then at 12pm ET on July 27th for PlayStation players.