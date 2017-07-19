Final season of Telltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ game debuts next year

As the developer preview above notes, The Walking Dead's last story will close Clementine's arc -- which will be a somber goodbye to our plucky heroine. (But it probably won't be the last game in that universe given last year's Michonne side series.) Also coming at some point next year is a long-awaited second season of the critically-acclaimed The Wolf Among Us, which debuted back in 2014...and Telltale was denying even yesterday would get more content anytime soon.

But first, we're getting another adventure with the caped crusader. Batman: The Enemy Within will see the dark knight tested as The Riddler descends on Gotham with his own city-threatening plot. The first episode will drop on August 8th for PS4, Xbox One and PC/Mac, with iOS and Android to follow.