Microsoft takes on Nest with a Cortana-based thermostat

As for launch details? Neither Microsoft nor Johnson Controls has said anything at this point (we're reaching out), but it's safe to say this will cost more than your average home climate controller. Let's just hope it arrives in a reasonable timeframe.

Smart home devices like this were expected following the launch of Microsoft's Cortana Skills Kit back in May. The company wants Cortana and other Windows 10 technologies to be as ubiquitous in your appliances as they are in computers. However, the GLAS unveiling gives a better idea of what that vision looks like in practice beyond Harman Kardon's smart speaker. At least some manufacturers of Cortana-capable device will try to beat out rivals like Nest with advanced features and exotic designs that you rarely (if ever) see elsewhere.