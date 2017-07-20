'Call of Duty: WWII' takes zombies back to the front lines

"Players will embark on a chilling and mysterious journey through a snowy Bavarian village in Mittelburg, Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War II. This village holds a shadowy secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible Nazi army of the dead."

There isn't by way of concrete info in the trailer, aside from the fact that a Nazi scientist claims he's created "the devil himself." He sounds like he'd be a real blast to have at parties. There may be even more info releasing soon, but for now, you'll just have to loop the video embedded below until Sledgehammer fills us in.

Here's to hoping that we'll have more news ahead of WWII's November 3rd release date across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.