Google Duo adds video chats to your regular call history

According to 9to5Google, the new version of Duo (14) integrates with your Android phone's standard call log and will keep track of your Duo video calls once you give the app permission to do so. You'll see your Duo calls in your call log history, right next to the rest of the ones you make with your phone app. The video calls will have a cute little video camera icon under the number you called with Duo to help differentiate them from regular calls. The update is available from the Google Play Store as well as from APKMirror, a third-party mirror for updates like this. We've reached out to Google to find out if the feature will include voice calls, or will come to iOS, and will update this post when we hear back.