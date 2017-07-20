Sears will sell appliances on Amazon as its retail stores dwindle

Along with the move to Amazon, Sears also announced that its smart home appliances are now Alexa integrated. "We're excited that Kenmore has added Alexa functionality to these products and we think customers will love the convenience of cooling their home, starting their laundry, and more, using only their voice," said Director of Alexa Smart Home Charlie Kindel in a statement.

Sears plans to expand Amazon distribution to the complete line of its Kenmore products and will continue to provide delivery and installation services to its customers. "The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S. At the same time, Sears Home Services and our Innovel Solutions unit will benefit from the relationship as more customers experience their quality services for Kenmore products purchased on Amazon.com," said Sears Holdings CEO Edward Lampert. Time will tell whether this partnership will save Sears or just be a temporary fix.