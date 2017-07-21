Bitcoin's long-overdue upgrade is all things to all people

Bitcoin backers have welcomed a code upgrade that will improve the virtual currency's usage and scalability. The upgrade, known as SegWit2x, represents a compromise between two competing schools of thought on Bitcoin's future.

As its popularity has grown, so too have transaction fees and processing times. Scalability has largely been restricted by the limits of the blockchain; the transaction ledger that lives on thousands of servers around the world. One faction, Bitcoin Unlimited, believes the answer lies in increasing the code limit on how much data a block can hold. This would make it faster and cheaper for users, but more expensive to run a server. The competing proposal comes from Bitcoin Core. It advocates moving smaller transactions outside the blockchain, leaving Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, rather than an everyday payments network.