With the retooled Hulu user interface, you can create personal profiles and pick your favorite shows and movies. You can also easily add shows you're watching to your favorites list and Hulu will sort your lineup by timeliness and relevance to your interests. Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire Stick users will now have access to these new features and be able to subscribe to Live TV, currently in beta, which gets you live and on-demand programming from over 50 channels for $40 per month. Add ons like premium channels, extra cloud DVR storage and unlimited screen access are also available for extra fees.

Hulu says they will continue to bring these features to more devices soon.