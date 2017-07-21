Spider-Man and Frank West join latest ‘Marvel vs. Capcom’ roster

Like comic books, fighting games are ripe for the crossover treatment. Nintendo has done it with good success in the Super Smash Bros. series, bringing characters from disparate franchises like Street Fighter and Fire Emblem together to brawl on the Wii U and 3DS. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe mixed up heroes from video games and comic books into its arenas, as well. Really, any announcement of new playable characters in upcoming fighting games are sure to please fans across the board.

Now we're seeing a couple of big-name reveals at Comic-Con for two upcoming games, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Frank West of Dead Rising fame is headed to the former, along with Spider-Man, Mike Haggar (from Final Fight) and Nemesis (from Resident Evil). Dragon Ball Fighter Z fans will be able to play both Piccolo and Krillin, longstanding characters in the anime universe.