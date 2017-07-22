Yes, Microsoft is still working on a 'Halo' TV series

AR12Gaming reached out to Microsoft to check on the project's status, considering it's been a while since we've heard anything about it. Not to mention, Microsoft has cancelled a bunch of projects within the past few years, including Xbox Entertainment Studios and Xbox Fitness. Unfortunately, the company remains as secretive as ever and has yet to reveal any juicy info about the show, such as when we'll finally be able to watch it.

Here's the Microsoft spokesperson's full statement: