Watch the nostalgic trailer for Spielberg's 'Ready Player One'

The preview is a whirlwind tour that focuses more on the spectacle of the OASIS' virtual world than the story, which isn't surprising when the movie isn't slated to premiere until March 2018. It's big on slam-bang action scenes (such as a gigantic virtual race) more than anything else. As such, we have some unanswered questions: how closely does it hew to the tale of Wade Watts and his quest to win James Halliday's final game? How much will it lean on spectacle versus tackling the broader concepts of the novel? It could take months before we have a better sense of that, but it's apparent that the visual style is at least on point -- it's easy to see why people would flock to the spectacle of the OASIS given a real world devoid of adventure.