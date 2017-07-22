Strava's new Premium perks will insure your phone while you ride

Strava makes a popular tracking app for workout warriors, however many cyclists have questions about whether its $60 per year (or $8 per month) Premium package is worth the cost. Features already include personalized feedback, analysis and more, but if that's not enough it's adding new Perks. Those include discounts on things like shoes from New Balance, body wipes, energy gels, coaching services and so on. The most interesting perk, however, is from Sundays Insurance, which will reimburse the cost of your device -- up to $600 -- if it's damaged in an accident while you're recording data with Strava.
Introducing Premium Perks: Get exclusive deals on gear, training and more from some of our favorite partners. https://t.co/kwVSoAJwlY pic.twitter.com/bxfD8eKwh8— Strava (@Strava) July 21, 2017
It covers other things too, like $50 for a taxi in case of an accident or breakdown, and you'll want to read the terms & conditions (PDF) carefully to see exactly what it covers, but it's an unusual benefit for an app subscription. Add-ons like bike or travel insurance can be purchased separately, and as Bicycling.com points out, there are other insurers available for your ride like USA Cycling, which charges $50 per year.