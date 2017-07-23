Your Telegram chats now include disappearing photos

Telegram's messaging app is better known for its security than catering to Snapchat fans, but it's blurring those lines. The company has updated its mobile apps with support for disappearing photos and videos in any private chat. All you have to do is set a timer for your media and it'll vanish. If the recipient gets sneaky and takes a screenshot, you'll know right away. In short: much as with services like Snapchat or iMessage, you shouldn't have to worry that a sensitive pic will leak to the public.