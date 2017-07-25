ABC News is the latest to put original videos in your social stream

These original videos will be news segments. They will feature interviews and investigative journalism by ABC anchors, specifically, those from Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline. The co-founder and editor-in-chief of ATTN, Matthew Segal, will also become an ABC News contributor.

This pivot to exclusive social media video isn't surprising; after all, brands have been courting millennials with this type of content for awhile now. Recently, MGM announced that they would be producing short-form TV shows on Snapchat. Facebook is also pushing original video from "millennial-focused" companies, including the afore-mentioned ATTN. Presumably, this is a way to expand the ABC's audience to reach younger viewers who don't necessarily watch TV news.