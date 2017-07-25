Chrome plays nicely with your MacBook Pro's Touch Bar

If you have one of the more recent MacBook Pro laptops with a Touch Bar, Google Chrome has long played second fiddle. Despite early hints of support, you've had to spend months surfing the old-fashioned way where Safari had the fancy (if sometimes gimmicky) context-specific commands. At last, Chrome is receiving equal treatment. Google has released Chrome 60, which officially introduces Touch Bar support. It's a familiar experience with navigation buttons and a hybrid address/search bar, but that's all you need if you just want to open a new tab without touching the trackpad or a keyboard shortcut.