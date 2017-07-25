Instagram gives businesses tools to keep comments in check

Last year, Instagram released a feature that allowed users to filter their comments based on certain words and let them disable comments from individual posts altogether. Figuring out how to remove abusive content is a problem that Twitter and Facebook have been working on as well and there's some evidence that these efforts might finally be working.

To use the new Instagram API features, users will need to have a business profile and will be required to use a Facebook Login when granting access to third party tools. As of now, the new features are available to all Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partners and all other developers will be given access in the coming weeks, according to Instagram.