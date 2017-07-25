See 14 minutes of adventuring in the next 'Uncharted'

We've been looking forward to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for awhile, and we know many of you have as well. That's why we're excited about Naughty Dog's announcement today. They've released roughly 14 minutes of gameplay from the August release that features the two main characters exploring the Western Ghats. It's the biggest peek at the game we've gotten so far.
This installment of the popular franchise is the first that doesn't feature Nathan Drake as its lead. Instead The Lost Legacy is a prequel that centers on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross from Uncharted 2 and 3 and features the two venturing into the Western Ghats to find a lost empire. It's an add-on, rather than a full game, though the story does stand alone. Writer Josh Scherr told Engadget that this game is about "going back to the basics." It releases on August 22nd for PlayStation 4; it will be $40 in the US and $50 in Canada.